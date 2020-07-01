Tech Shares May Boost South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced nearly 35 points or 1.7 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,105-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with concerns over rising coronavirus cases tempered by optimism for a possible treatment. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished barely lower on Wednesday as losses from the oil companies were mitigated by support from the financial shares.

For the day, the index eased 1.63 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 2,106.70 after trading between 2,101.33 and 2,133.55. Volume was 1.1 billion shares worth 10.1 trillion won. There were 482 decliners and 356 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial soared 3.30 percent, while KB Financial jumped 1.33 percent, Hana Financial collected 1.11 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.38 percent, LG Electronics spiked 1.90 percent, SK Hynix rose 0.24 percent, LG Chem added 0.20 percent, S-Oil tumbled 1.57 percent, SK Innovation sank 1.53 percent, POSCO perked 2.59 percent, SK Telecom surged 5.21 percent, KEPCO skidded 1.28 percent, Hyundai Motors increased 0.51 percent, Kia Motors gained 0.47 percent and Lotte Chemical was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks opened higher Wednesday but then bounced back and forth across the unchanged like and eventually finished the session mixed.

The Dow shed 77.91 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 25,734.97, while the NASDAQ climbed 95.86 points or 0.95 percent to end at 10,154.63 and the S&P 500 rose 15.57 points or 0.50 percent to close at 3,115.86.

The upward moves by the NASDAQ and S&P came after drug giant Pfizer (PFE) and German biotech company BioNTech (BNTX) announced positive data from an early-stage human trial of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

The companies said the most advanced of four investigational vaccine candidates was generally well tolerated and produced neutralizing antibodies.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded in June, while payroll processor ADP showed a significant increase in private sector employment last month.

Crude oil futures were higher Wednesday, as data showed a sharp fall in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended up $0.55 or 1.4 percent at $39.82 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will see June figures for consumer prices later this morning, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.05 percent on month and a drop of 0.1 percent on year. That follows the 0.2 percent monthly decline and the 0.3 percent yearly fall in May.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.