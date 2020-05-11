Tech Shares May Boost South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 60 points or 3.1 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 1,935-point plateau and it may bounce higher on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with support from technology stocks offset by concerns for a renewed outbreak of Covid-19. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and oil and chemical companies.

For the day, the index fell 10.42 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 1,935.40 after trading between 1,932.87 and 1,960.46. Trading volume was 581 million shares worth 7.6 trillion won. There were 529 decliners and 316 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial skidded 1.66 percent, while KB Financial tanked 1.98 percent, Hana Financial plummeted 2.23 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.82 percent, Lotte Chemical cratered 4.35 percent, LG Chem tumbled 1.70 percent, SK Hynix fell 0.59 percent, S-Oil declined 1.01 percent, SK Innovation lost 1.12 percent, POSCO plunged 2.22 percent, SK Telecom retreated 0.97 percent, KEPCO sank 2.01 percent, Hyundai Motors dropped 0.85 percent and Kia Motors rose 0.16 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday but eventually ended the session mixed.

The Dow sank 109.33 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 24,221.99, while the NASDAQ jumped 71.02 points or 0.78 percent to 9,192.34 and the S&P 500 rose 0.39 points or 0.01 percent to end at 2,930.19.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on recent strength in the markets amid concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections. But reports of new clusters of cases in South Korea and China raised worries about the dangers of reopening economies too quickly.

The advance by the NASDAQ partly reflected gains by big-name tech stocks such as Apple (AAPL), Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Microsoft (MSFT), which all moved to the upside on the day.

Oil prices slid Monday on concerns of the outlook for energy demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic as several countries across the world announced plans to reopen their economies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $0.64 or 2.4 percent at $24.14 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.