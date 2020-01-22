Tech Shares May Boost South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Wednesday, one session after it had ended the three-day winning streak in which it had gained more than 30 points or 1.3 percent. Now at a 15-month closing high, the KOSPI sits just above the 2,265-point plateau and it may inch higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement on Thursday ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed and Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the automobile producers and technology stocks, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index jumped 27.56 points or 1.23 percent to finish at 2,267.25 after trading between 2,235.13 and 2,269.27.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial dropped 0.97 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.42 percent, Hana Financial shed 0.57 percent, Samsung Electronics climbed 1.47 percent, LG Electronics added 0.43 percent, SK Hynix jumped 1.71 percent, POSCO skidded 1.02 percent, SK Telecom advanced 0.85 percent, KEPCO rose 0.37 percent, Hyundai Motors skyrocketed 8.55 percent, Kia Motors accelerated 2.40 percent, S-Oil increased 0.21 percent and SK Innovation was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street provides little clarity as stocks opened higher Wednesday but gave most of it back as the day progressed to end little changed.

The Dow fell 9.73 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 29,186.27, while the NASDAQ rose 12.96 points or 0.14 percent to 9,383.77 and the S&P 500 added 0.96 points or 0.03 percent to 3,321.75.

A positive reaction to earnings news from IBM Corp. (IBM) contributed to the early strength on Wall Street after the tech giant reported better than expected fourth quarter results and provided upbeat full-year 2020 guidance.

Positive sentiment was also generated in reaction to news of the Chinese government's efforts to stop the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

But buying interest waned as the day progressed, with traders reluctant to make significant moves ahead of earnings news from a slew of other big-name companies in the coming days.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Wednesday, weighed down by concerns about the outlook for energy demand after the International Energy Agency predicted a jump in global oil supply. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended down $1.64 or 2.8 percent at $56.74 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.