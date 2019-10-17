Tech Shares May Boost South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market on Thursday halted the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced nearly 55 points or 2.7 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,080-point plateau although it may bounce higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, mainly on news that a Brexit agreement may be at hand. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished slightly lower on Thursday as losses from the technology stocks and industrials were tempered by support from the financial sector.

For the day, the index fell 4.89 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 2,077.94 after trading between 2,072.49 and 2,087.15. Volume was 309 million shares worth 3.42 trillion won.

Among the actives, KB Financial collected 0.47 percent, while Hana Financial added 0.57 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.39 percent, LG Electronics plunged 2.13 percent, LG Display sank 1.05 percent, SK Hynix skidded 1.70 percent, Naver dropped 0.97 percent, POSCO dropped 1.10 percent, SK Telecom advanced 0.84 percent, KEPCO climbed 0.96 percent, Kia Motors tumbled 1.81 percent and Hyundai Motors and Shinhan Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks fluctuated on Thursday before ending slightly higher, although buying interest was subdued.

The Dow added 23.90 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 27,025.88, while the NASDAQ added 32.67 points or 0.40 percent to 8,156.85 and the S&P 500 rose 8.26 points or 0.28 percent to 2,997.95.

Early buying interest was generated by news that U.K. and European Union negotiators have reached a last-minute Brexit deal - although it still needs to be approved by U.K. lawmakers.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve reported a bigger than expected decrease in industrial output in September, while the Commerce Department showed a sharp pullback in housing starts last month.

While these numbers raise some concerns about the health of the U.S. economy, they also increase the likelihood of another interest rate cut from the FOMC.

Crude oil prices rebounded after early weakness and settled higher Thursday, despite data showing a jump in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude futures for November ended up $0.57, or 1.1 percent at $53.93 a barrel.

