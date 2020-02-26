Tech Shares May Boost Oversold South Korean Bourse

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one session after it had ended the four-day losing streak in which it had plummeted more than 130 points or 6.3 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,075-point plateau although it may find traction on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cloudy, with coronavirus concerns warring with bargain hunting after heavy selling in recent days. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index sank 26.84 points or 1.28 percent to finish at 2,076.77 after trading between 2,059.13 and 2,089.64. Volume was 797 million shares worth 7.84 trillion won. There were 587 decliners and 266 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial eased 0.15 percent, while KB Financial shed 0.51 percent, Hana Financial lost 0.63 percent, Samsung Electronics tumbled 2.42 percent, LG Electronics added 0.48 percent, LG Chem skidded 1.13 percent, SK Hynix plunged 3.47 percent, S-Oil declined 0.98 percent, SK Innovation sank 2.04 percent, POSCO dropped 0.99 percent, SK Telecom fell 0.69 percent, KEPCO retreated 2.43 percent and Hyundai Motors, Hyundai Mobis and Kia Motors were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street provides little clarity as stocks opened firmly higher on Wednesday but faded as the day progressed - eventually ending the session mixed.

The Dow shed 123.77 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 26,957.59, while the NASDAQ rose 15.16 points or 0.17 percent to 8,980.77 and the S&P 500 fell 11.82 points or 0.38 percent to 3,116.39.

Traders went bargain hunting early in the day, attempting to spark a rebound on Wall Street, but lingering concerns about the coronavirus outbreak escalating into a pandemic that slows global economic growth kept buying interest subdued.

The pullback by stocks coincided with a rebound by treasuries, which recovered from an early move to the downside and climbed into positive territory. As a result of the rebound by treasuries, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note ended the session at a new record closing low.

Traders shrugged off a Commerce Department report showing new home sales jumped to their highest level in over twelve years in January.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Wednesday, extending losses to a fourth successive session, on rising concerns for the outlook for energy demand due to the coronavirus outbreak. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for April ended down $1.17 or 2.3 percent at $48.73 a barrel.

