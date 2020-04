Tech Shares Likely To Drag Taiwan Shares Lower

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, climbing more than a60 points or 2.6 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 10,610-point plateau although it's expected to see consolidation on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, thanks to mild profit taking and another tumble in crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index advanced 48.79 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 10,616.06 after trading between 10,537.71 and 10,620.52.

Among the actives, Mega Financial accelerated 2.61 percent, while CTBC Financial soared 2.36 percent, Fubon Financial collected 0.50 percent, First Financial jumped 1.43 percent, E Sun Financial increased 0.73 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.50 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation plummeted 7.12 percent, Hon Hai Precision added 0.40 percent, Catcher Technology climbed 0.81 percent, MediaTek advanced 0.81 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 0.85 percent, Asia Cement fell 0.47 percent, Taiwan Cement rose 0.60 percent and Largan Precision and Cathay Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened higher on Tuesday but faded as the day progressed and finished in the red.

The Dow eased 32.23 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 24,101.55, while the NASDAQ tumbled 122.43 points or 1.40 percent to 8,607.73 and the S&P 500 fell 15.09 points or 0.52 percent to end at 2,863.39.

The initial strength on Wall Street partly reflected continued optimism that the U.S. is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel of the coronavirus pandemic. A number of have already started reopening, while other states like New York have announced plans to do so in the coming weeks.

Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, inspiring some traders to cash in on recent strength in the markets.

The choppy trading also came as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later today. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at near-zero levels, although the central bank could provide additional guidance regarding how long it plans to keep rates at their current levels.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply Tuesday as concerns about outlook for global energy demand, excess supply in the global market and a lack of storage continued to weigh on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $0.44 or 3.4 percent at $12.34 a barrel.

