Tech Shares Likely To Boost Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, slipping more than 55 points or 0.5 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 10,875-point plateau although it may find traction on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm as the impeachment drama starts to unfold in Washington. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares and cement companies, while the technology stocks came in mixed.

For the day, the index slid 44.32 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 10,873.69 after trading between 10,825.85 and 10,885.67.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial lost 0.36 percent, while Mega Financial sank 0.86 percent, CTBC Financial fell 0.48 percent, Fubon Financial tumbled 1.33 percent, First Financial slid 0.23 percent, E Sun Financial dropped 0.75 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.38 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation shed 0.37 percent, Hon Hai Precision eased 0.13 percent, Largan Precision rose 0.35 percent, Catcher Technology climbed 1.29 percent, MediaTek tumbled 1.81 percent, Asia Cement was down 0.12 percent and Taiwan Cement declined 0.50 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks showed a lack of direction Wednesday before moving firmly into positive territory.

The Dow added 162.94 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 26,970.71, the NASDAQ spiked 83.76 points or 1.05 percent to 8,077.38 and the S&P 500 rose 18.27 points or 0.62 percent to 2,984.87.

Stocks moved to the upside in reaction to the release of the memorandum of President Donald Trump's controversial call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as impeachment proceedings continue.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. new home sales rebounded strongly in August following a sharp pullback a month prior.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Wednesday after data showed a jump in U.S. crude inventories for a second straight week. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for November ended down $0.80 or 1.4 percent at $56.49 a barrel.

