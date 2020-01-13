Tech shares lift S&P, Nasdaq to records

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Apple and other tech favorites propelled Wall Street to record highs on Monday, fueled by optimism about the signing of a preliminary U.S.-China trade deal, as well as upcoming fourth-quarter earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 82.13 points, or 0.28%, to 28,905.9, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 22.72 points, or 0.70%, to 3,288.07 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 95.07 points, or 1.04%, to 9,273.93.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by Chris Reese)

