Tech Shares Figure To Weigh On Taiwan Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 150 points or 1.1 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 12,660-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with oil and technology stocks expected to drag the markets lower. The European and U.S. bourses were firmly lower and the Asian markets are tipped to follow that lead.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Tuesday as the financial shares and technology stocks were mostly in the green.

For the day, the index added 62.16 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 12,663.56 after trading between 12,614.72 and 12,702.55.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.51 percent, while CTBC Financial added 0.27 percent, Fubon Financial was up 0.12 percent, First Financial increased 0.48 percent, E Sun Financial lost 0.37 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 1.17 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation plunged 3.61 percent, Hon Hai Precision rose 0.26 percent, Largan Precision shed 0.56 percent, Catcher Technology gained 0.79 percent, MediaTek advanced 1.00 percent, Asia Cement perked 0.12 percent and Taiwan Cement, Formosa Plastic and Mega Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened sharply lower and remained solidly in the red throughout the session.

The Dow plunged 632.42 points or 2.25 percent to finish at 27,500.89, while the NASDAQ plummeted 465.44 points or 4.11 percent to end at 10,847.69 and the S&P 500 tumbled 95.12 points or 2.78 percent to close at 3,331.84.

The weakness on Wall Street came as traders continued to cash in on recent strength in the markets, with the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 pulling back further off record highs. Technology stocks helped to lead the way lower once again, as Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) all saw steep losses.

Energy stocks also took a hit as crude oil futures settled at near three-month lows on Tuesday as prices fell sharply amid renewed worries about outlook for energy demand due to rising tensions between the U.S. and China, a stronger dollar and a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in Europe.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $3.01 or 7.6 percent at $36.76 a barrel after hitting a low of $36.13 in the session.

