Tech Shares Expected To Weigh On Taiwan Stocks

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has tracked higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than 90 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,270-point plateau although it's tipped to open in the red on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, thanks to renewed uncertainty regarding Brexit. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are predicted to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the financial shares and technology stocks were tempered by weakness from the cement companies.

For the day, the index climbed 87.10 points or 0.78 percent to finish at the daily high of 11,271.25 after moving as low as 11,218.25.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial and CTBC Financial both collected 0.48 percent, while Mega Financial eased 0.17 percent, Fubon Financial was up 0.22 percent, E Sun Financial perked 0.95 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 1.38 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.72 percent, Hon Hai Precision spiked 2.45 percent, Largan Precision and First Financial both rose 0.23 percent, Catcher Technology advanced 1.37 percent, MediaTek gained 0.68 percent, Asia Cement dipped 0.11 percent and Taiwan Cement fell 0.24 percent.

The lead from Wall Street soft as stocks were lackluster for much of Tuesday's trade, eventually sliding into negative territory as the day progressed.

The Dow shed 39.54 points or 0.15 percent to end at 26,788.10, while the NASDAQ lost 58.69 points or 0.72 percent to 8,104.30 and the S&P 500 fell 10.73 points or 0.36 percent to 2,995.99.

The pullback reflected renewed uncertainty about Brexit after U.K. lawmakers voted to move ahead with legislation related to Britain's withdrawal from the European Union but then voted against a shortened time frame to review the bill.

The choppy trading earlier in the session came as traders digested the latest batch of earnings news, with mixed results pulling the markets in opposite directions as McDonald's (MCD) and UPS (UPS) disappointed while Procter & Gamble (PG) and United Technologies (UTX) beat the street.

In economic news, the National Association of Realtors said existing home sales pulled back by much more than anticipated in September.

Crude oil prices moved up sharply on Tuesday, buoyed by reports that OPEC will announce more output reductions in December. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November contracts expired at $54.16 a barrel, gaining $0.85 or 1.6 percent for the session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.