Tech Shares Expected To Weigh On Taiwan Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, advancing almost 410 points or 3 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 14,390-point plateau and it's due for consolidation on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation after several days of gains. The European and U.S. markets were firmly negative and the Asian bourses are predicted to follow that lead.

The TSE finished slightly higher on Wednesday following gains from the technology stocks, weakness from the cement companies and a mixed performance from the financial shares.

For the day, the index picked up 29.74 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 14,390.14 after trading between 14,336.69 and 14,427.41.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial was up 0.12 percent, while Mega Financial rose 0.17 percent, CTBC Financial sank 0.78 percent, Fubon Financial skidded 1.20 percent, First Financial lost 0.66 percent, E Sun Financial collected 0.20 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.76 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tumbled 1.96 percent, Hon Hai Precision jumped 1.60 percent, Largan Precision advanced 0.87 percent, Catcher Technology surged 5.60 percent, MediaTek added 0.55 percent, Formosa Plastic added 0.56 percent, Asia Cement fell 0.23 percent and Taiwan Cement was down 0.57 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative after stocks opened higher on Wednesday but quickly headed south and finished firmly in the red.

The Dow dropped 105.07 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 30,068.81, while the NASDAQ plummeted 243.82 points or 1.94 percent to end at 12,338.95 and the S&P 500 sank 29.43 points or 0.79 percent to close at 3,672.82.

The declines on Wall Street came after the markets posting fresh intraday highs on Wednesday and ended the session notably lower due to a sell-off in technology shares.

Investors were tracking the developments on the fiscal stimulus front, and the updates on the coronavirus vaccine front., while profit taking after recent gains also contributed to the markets' fall.

The U.S. saw continued surge in new coronavirus cases, with over 210,000 new cases of infections on Tuesday. After Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced a $916 billion stimulus package, lawmakers said they were still looking for a way forward on additional fiscal aid.

Crude oil futures settled lower Wednesday, weighed down by data showing a sharp increase in U.S. crude oil stockpiles last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January settled at $45.52 a barrel, down $0.08 or 0.2 percent.

