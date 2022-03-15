Tech Shares Expected To Power Taiwan Stocks On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, slumping more than 500 points or 3 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 16,925-point plateau although it's due for support on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on bargain hunting, particularly among the recently battered technology stocks. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the technology and plastic stocks, while the financials came in mixed and the cement companies offered support.

For the day, the index tumbled 336.98 points or 1.95 percent to finish at 16,926.06 after trading between 16,911.95 and 17,177.27.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial rose 0.16 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.26 percent, CTBC Financial sank 0.75 percent, First Financial eased 0.19 percent, E Sun Financial was up 0.17 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company retreated 2.45 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tanked 4.00 percent, Hon Hai Precision skidded 1.46 percent, Largan Precision fell 0.56 percent, Catcher Technology shed 0.69 percent, MediaTek plunged 4.24 percent, Delta Electronics declined 2.33 percent, Formosa Plastic slid 0.47 percent, Nan Ya Plastics slumped 0.44 percent, Asia Cement perked 0.21 percent, Taiwan Cement advanced 0.84 percent and Fubon Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and accelerated as the day progressed, finishing near daily highs.

The Dow soared 599.10 points or 1.82 percent to finish at 33,544.34, while the NASDAQ surged 367.40 points or 2.92 percent to end at 12,948.62 and the S&P 500 jumped 89.34 points or 2.14 percent to close at 4,262.45.

The rebound on Wall Street followed Monday's downturn as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels following recent weakness - particularly on the tech-heavy NASDAQ, which had fallen to its lowest closing level in over a year.

Traders also reacted positively to a report from the Labor Department showing producer prices increased slightly less than expected in February, even as the Federal Reserve prepares to announce its first rate hike since 2018 later today.

Crude oil prices fell sharply Tuesday amid fresh concerns over demand from China, where there has been a surge in Covid-19 cases, and on easing worries about supply disruptions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April dropped $6.57 or 6.4 percent at $96.44 a barrel, more than 25 percent off a recent high of $130.50 a barrel. WTI crude futures shed 5.8 percent on Monday.

