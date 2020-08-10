Tech Shares Expected To Drag KOSPI Lower

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in six straight sessions, gathering more than 135 points or 6 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,385-point plateau although it's due for profit taking on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic on hopes for stimulus in the United States, although tech shares are expected to see further profit taking. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index spiked 34.71 points or 1.48 percent to finish at 2,386.38 after trading between 2,349.33 and 2,390.51. Volume was 775 million shares worth 19.3 trillion won. There were 549 gainers and 303 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial rallied 2.15 percent, while KB Financial spiked 2.77 percent, Hana Financial collected 3.24 percent, Samsung Electronics added 0.52 percent, LG Electronics gained 17.99 percent, SK Hynix advanced 0.99 percent, LG Display increased 6.05 percent, LG Chem plunged 3.49 percent, Lotte Chemical jumped 8.26 percent, S-Oil skidded 1.44 percent, SK Innovation climbed 1.09 percent, POSCO perked 0.76 percent, SK Telecom accelerated 3.93 percent, KEPCO sank 0.77 percent, Hyundai Motors skyrocketed 15.65 percent and Kia Motors surged 9.70 percent.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks moved mostly higher on Monday, although the tech-heavy NASDAQ ended in the red.

The Dow jumped 357.94 points or 1.30 percent to finish at 27,791.44, while the NASDAQ slid 42.64 points or 0.39 percent to end at 10,968.36 and the S&P 500 rose 9.19 points or 0.27 percent to close at 3,360.47.

The strength on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump signed executive orders aimed at extending coronavirus relief to Americans after lawmakers failed to reach an agreement on a new coronavirus relief package.

Concerns about rising tensions between the U.S. and China also helped to keep buying interest somewhat subdued on the day.

Crude oil prices climbed higher Monday as optimism about energy demand rose after solid factory data from China and hopes for virus-related stimulus in the U.S. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended up $0.72 or 1.7 percent at $41.94 a barrel.

