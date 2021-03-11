Tech Shares Expected To Boost Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than 350 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 16,180-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with support expected from the oil and technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the technology stocks and mixed performances from the financials and cement companies.

For the day, the index spiked 267.89 points or 1.68 percent to finish at 16,179.56 after trading between 15,947.21 and 16,216.22.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial gathered 2.69 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.49 percent, CTBC Financial shed 0.47 percent, Fubon Financial accelerated 2.59 percent, E Sun Financial fell 0.38 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company rallied 2.01 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation soared 4.51 percent, Hon Hai Precision climbed 1.30 percent, Largan Precision advanced 1.31 percent, Catcher Technology jumped 2.07 percent, MediaTek spiked 2.78 percent, Formosa Plastic gained 0.48 percent, Asia Cement rose 0.34 percent, Taiwan Cement lost 0.35 percent and First Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened higher and picked up steam as the day progressed, with the Dow and S&P hitting fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 188.57 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 32,485.59, while the NASDAQ surged 329.84 points or 2.52 percent to end at 13,398.67 and the S&P 500 spiked 40.53 points or 1.04 percent to close at 3,939.34.

Technology stocks helped lead the way higher amid continued bargain hunting, which led to the NASDAQ's biggest single-day gain since last November on Tuesday.

The markets also benefited from optimism about the impact of more fiscal stimulus after the House passed a $1.9 trillion relief package, which President Joe Biden has signed into law.

Buying interest may also have been generated by a report from the Labor Department showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell to a four-month low last week.

Crude oil futures moved sharply higher on Thursday, extending the rebound seen in the previous session amid optimism about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate jumped $1.58 or 2.45 percent to $66.02 per barrel.

