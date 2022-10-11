Tech selloff drags Japan's stocks to worst day in two weeks

By Sam Byford

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Japanese shares on Tuesday recorded their worst day in more than two weeks, as heavyweight tech stocks fell after a selloff in global markets, although travel-related companies remained firm on the day that Japan re-opens its borders to regular tourism.

The Nikkei share average .N225 fell 2.64% after returning to trade from a three-day weekend. It opened well below the 27,000 level and extended losses to close at 26,401.25.

The broader Topix index .TOPX fell 1.86%, its worst day since Sept. 26.

Most of the indices' losses came in the morning session, with a volatile afternoon of trading for the yen JPY=EBS making little impact.

The Japanese currency fell as far as 145.86 to the U.S. dollar at one point, its lowest level since it hit 145.90 on Sept. 22, which that day prompted the Bank of Japan to intervene to prop up the currency for the first time since 1998.

The Philadelphia semiconductor index .SOX lost 3.5% overnight after U.S. President Joe Biden announced a new set of export controls last week that could stymie China's chipmaking industry.

"Washington's moved to further restrict China's access to U.S. technology, which adds to signs of slowing global chip demand," Saxo Bank market strategist Redmond Wong wrote in a note.

The move seemed to weigh on Japanese companies involved in semiconductor production. Chipmaking equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron 8035.T dropped 5.49% and industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp 6954.T fell 3.93%.

Electric motor manufacturer Nidec Corp 6594.T declined 9.34%, the biggest loss on the Nikkei, after a report that it engaged in inappropriate handling of share buybacks. The company denied the report and said it was considering legal action.

"It looks like the company has been tainted by the share buyback allegations," said a strategist at a domestic securities firm.

Electrical equipment manufacturer Yaskawa Electric Corp 6506.T fell 6.04% after cutting its profit guidance for the current financial year.

Travel-related stocks performed well as investors expect a bounceback from this week's resumption of regular inbound tourism.

Department store operator Takashimaya Co Ltd 8233.T rose 3.33%, while East Japan Railway Co was up 2.27%. Topix air travel stocks .IAIRL.T. rose 2.24%, more than any other sector.

Of the Nikkei's 225 constituents, 185 made losses, 35 advanced, and five traded flat.

(Reporting by Sam Byford and Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)

