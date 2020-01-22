US Markets

Tech sector leads S&P 500 to slight gain

Contributor
Stephen Culp Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

NEW YORK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Technology shares led the S&P 500 marginally higher on Wednesday, as a healthy forecast from IBM helped mitigate worries over the developing coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 9.02 points, or 0.03%, to 29,187.02, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 1.02 points, or 0.03%, to 3,321.81 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 12.96 points, or 0.14%, to 9,383.77.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;))

