Tech Sector Hit as Intel Leads Market Downturn

Intel (INTC) shares plummeted nearly 28% on Friday, marking their worst day ever, as the company announced dividend suspension and significant workforce reductions to finance its expensive turnaround strategy. The disappointing forecast and 15% job cuts have raised concerns about Intel's ability to compete with leading chipmakers like TSMC.





The company's market value is set to decline by about $35 billion, reflecting investor unease over Intel's future. Other chip stocks, including Arm (ARM), Micron Technology (MU), GlobalFoundries (GFS), and U.S.-listed shares of TSMC (TSM), also saw declines. Nvidia (NVDA) dropped 2% following news of a U.S. Department of Justice investigation. Analysts express doubts about Intel's recovery, noting the challenges it faces in regaining its manufacturing edge.





Intel's stock value, once a hallmark of the tech industry, is now struggling to maintain investor confidence. The company's market value, which peaked at nearly $500 billion in 2000, has significantly declined. With ongoing challenges in the server chip business and increased costs from its turnaround efforts, Intel faces a difficult path to recovery.The company's future hinges on its ability to persuade outside companies to use its manufacturing services, a strategy that may take years to bear fruit. In the meantime, Intel's costs are rising, and profit margins are under pressure. The recent earnings report has also affected bond trading, with Intel's unsecured bonds trading significantly wider compared to those of other companies.

