Tech Savvy Motoring At Consumer Electronics Show: VW Launches GPT Driver Assistant, Kodiak Unveils Robot Truck

The annual Consumer Electronics Show is back at the Las Vegas Convention Centre and has already been stirring up interest in the kitchen with a range of tech appliances, and testing the temperature for healthcare devices. But here we’ll be looking at the tech on offer for the motorist and what’s driving the auto sector.

The world’s largest technology trade show officially got underway on Tuesday morning, but some companies were keen to show off their latest offerings ahead of the curtain-raising.

German carmaker Volkswagen (OTC:VWAGY) has already unveiled its plans to integrate OpenAI‘s GPT-powered chatbot to provide motorists with an onboard voice assistant.

If you want to feel the wind in your hair, ask it to open the windows and sunroof. If it’s too hot, it’ll turn on the air conditioning. Tell it you’re hungry, and the assistant can point you to the nearest restaurant. The chatbot can even keep the kids entertained on a long journey if they start bickering, by suggesting games or TV programs to watch.

It means safer journeys as drivers no longer have to stop focusing on the road to adjust seats or turn on wipers, lights, or the radio.

Autonomous Truck To Hit The Roads In 2024

It’s a long way, however, from what motorists believed they’d be getting in a few years — autonomous vehicles.

But one company has made a step forward in driverless technology and hopes to have it on roads later this year.

Kodiak Robotics has revealed its semi-truck packed with technology to ensure its safety on the roads. Some onboard systems have up to two back-ups should the main system fail.

“It is equipped with all the necessary redundant safety-critical hardware, including braking, steering and sensors, as well as the software required for driverless operations at scale,” the company said.

The Mountain View, California-based company has been testing the vehicle for five years in real-life scenarios that include more than 5,000 loads carried over a total of 2.5 million miles.

The company plans to put the truck into service between Dallas and Houston later this year.

Hyundai Takes To The Skies

While not a motor show, motoring gadgetry has always been popular at CES, but this year many carmakers didn’t make an appearance.

That included the U.S. big three, Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA). Nor has Japan’s Toyota (NYSE:TM).

Honda (NYSE:HMC) has shown up to debut its new global electric vehicle series, while South Korea’s Hyundai will be showcasing its EV range too.

Also, there will be Hyundai’s Supernal subsidiary to update on its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

