Tech Rebound Tipped To Fuel Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sliding almost 225 points or 2 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 12,670-point plateau although it may find traction on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on hopes for a coronavirus treatment, with technology stocks also expected to fuel support. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are also tipped to open in the green.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the cement companies and a mixed picture from the financials and technology stocks.

For the day, the index dropped 109.84 points or 0.86 percent to finish at 12,670.35 after trading between 12,625.54 and 12,730.96.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial climbed 1.25 percent, while Mega Financial fell 0.31 percent, Fubon Financial collected 0.24 percent, First Financial sank 0.46 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company tanked 2.33 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation plunged 4.20 percent, Hon Hai Precision rallied 2.01 percent, Largan Precision added 0.39 percent, Catcher Technology dropped 0.90 percent, MediaTek tumbled 1.88 percent, Asia Cement lost 0.49 percent, Taiwan Cement plummeted 6.82 percent, Formosa Plastic retreated 0.98 percent and CTBC Financial and E Sun Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks showed a strong move to the upside on Wednesday, offsetting losses from the previous session.

The Dow climbed 289.93 points or 1.05 percent to finish at 27,976.84, while the NASDAQ surged 229.42 points or 2.13 percent to end at 11,012.24 and the S&P 500 gained 46.66 points or 1.40 percent to close at 3,380.35.

The strength on Wall Street reflected a rebound by tech stocks, which pulled back sharply in recent sessions after the NASDAQ hit a record closing high last Thursday. Big-name companies like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA) led the way higher.

Positive sentiment may also have been generated by news that the U.S. government has secured 100 million doses of Moderna's (MRNA) experimental COVID-19 vaccine in a deal valued at up to $1.525 billion.

Traders largely shrugged off a report from the Labor Department showing the biggest increase in core consumer prices in nearly thirty years.

Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after industry data showed that U.S. inventories of crude fell more than analysts expected, raising hopes of a recovery in global oil demand. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up $1.07 or 2.56 percent at $42.70.

