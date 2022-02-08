Tech pushes Nikkei higher even as U.S. CPI caution prevails

TOKYO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei closed slightly higher on Tuesday, helped by tech stocks as investors snapped up beaten-down equities, even as caution prevailed ahead of U.S. inflation data due out later this week.

The Nikkei share average .N225 closed 0.13% higher at 27,284.52, paring most of its early gains of 0.8%. The broader Topix .TOPX was up 0.42% at 1,934.06.

"Japanese shares rebounded as Nasdaq futures gained (in Asian trading hours), but the upside was capped because investors were cautious ahead of the U.S. CPI (consumer price index) report after strong labour data," said Takatoshi Itoshima, a strategist at Pictet Asset Management.

Technology shares led the gains, with phone company KDDI 9433.T rising 1.63%, followed by robot maker Fanuc 6954.T, advancing 1.37%, and chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T, adding 0.4%.

Technology start-up investor SoftBank Group 9984.T gave up early gains to fall 0.9% ahead of its earnings announcement due later in the day.

Shionogi & Co 4507.T fell 1.5%, reversing early gains fuelled by comments from the nation's prime minister that the government would consider granting conditional early approval for the drugmaker's oral COVID-19 treatment.

Trading house Itochu 8001.T rose 1.83% and was the best performer among the top 30 core Topix names, followed by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 8316.T, which climbed 1.66%.

Game maker Nintendo 7974.T lost 1.38% and was the worst performer among the Topix 30, followed by audio equipment and camera maker Sony Group 6758.T, which fell 1.07%.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 1.29 billion, compared to the average of 1.18 billion in the past 30 days.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

