Tech Profits: Looking Beyond the FANG Stocks

FANG stocks have dominated financial headlines and rewarded shareholders for several years now.



Most people have heard of the "FANG" stocks. The term was popularized by a TV personality when asked about his top picks for investors.



The "F" stands for Facebook, at least that much is certain. But the other letters are somewhat interchangeable.



In the original version of FANG, "A" stood for Amazon, but more often I am hearing about how Apple could also be an "A" stock. Then there is the "N", which stands for Netflix, but more recently NVIDIA has been a fan favorite.



Finally that "G" stock is commonly referred to as Google. But following the inception of FANG, Google changed its name to Alphabet, making that "A" a crowded spot!



Overwhelming Popularity



The overwhelming popularity of FANG has left many solid tech stocks in the dust. So many good tech names just don't get the attention they deserve.



This is represented by the volume of shares traded in the FANG names compared to the volume of non-FANG names. There is a whole universe of quality stocks that do not fit in the narrow FANG category.



Supplier Plays



A good way to think about all the other tech names out there is to choose just one of the big names and then look at their suppliers. The logic is easy to follow: if the biggest player is doing well, then the smaller suppliers are direct beneficiaries.



Because the suppliers are much smaller than the bigger companies they serve, they can see outsized moves. Think of it this way: it takes a lot to move a $100B company by twenty percent. However, the smaller supplier is likely only a fraction of that size and could easily double or triple on that move.



There are plenty of suppliers to the FANG stocks. Picking the right ones is the challenge. A good rule of thumb is to look for the suppliers that have the strongest margins. Those suppliers tend to have the best bargaining position when it comes to working with the big boys.



Continued . . .



------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Will These Be the Next Facebooks and Amazons?



A small number of "under the radar" tech companies appear poised for exceptional growth. These innovators are at the forefront of emerging trends that are changing the world. They could very well be THE big name tech stocks of tomorrow.



Zacks is targeting exceptional gains from these stocks over the long term and you're invited to access these exclusive recommendations. Special opportunity ends midnight Sunday, April 11.



See Stocks Now >>



------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Under The Radar



With FANG being on everyone's radar, a good way to add some diversification into your tech portfolio is to buy stocks that have little or nothing to do with FANG. This means you need to get off the beaten path and really look for something different.



Oftentimes, under-the-radar names are really only under the radar for a quarter or two. After reporting earnings beats, stocks have a way of gaining a lot of visibility. It is important to remain diligent about looking for something most people are not.



I like to look for a good earnings history from the smaller firms. This tells me that management can effectively communicate their strategy to Wall Street and then only give them positive surprises. Negative surprises can send shares lower by 20% or more.



What We Really Want



Having a good earnings history is only the start of our stock-selection process. For the best results we leverage the Zacks Rank to find stocks that have seen recent earnings estimate revisions. This starts us off on the right path immediately.



Tech stocks that are best of breed often carry the best margins as well. I like to invest in tech stocks that have a strong margin profile. At the same time, I need to see margin improvement over the last few years as well. These companies have to continuously improve their position in the marketplace.



Finally, I like stocks that post beat and raise reports. It is like 6 months of goods news all in one day. The last three months were better than expected (as witnessed by the earnings beat). The next three months are going to be better than expected (as witnessed by the raise in guidance). Combine those two factors and you have a great chance for a post earnings drift higher.



Finding Non-FANG Stocks With Teeth



Over the last several years, many of the biggest gains have been in tech. It looks like that trend will continue thanks to heavy industrial demand, consumer spending and new innovations in the tech space.



To help you target promising tech stocks that are poised for exceptional profits, I invite you to join the investors following my trades in Zacks Technology Innovators portfolio.



We look beyond the Facebooks, Amazons and Googles to find under-the-radar companies that are creating the world of tomorrow now. Our goal is double- and triple-digit long-term gains.



But we'll also take advantage of opportunities for shorter-term profit. We recently closed gains of +66.7%, +69.3% and +73.1% in as little as 2 months.¹



Now is an ideal time to check out Technology Innovators. With trillions of dollars pouring into emerging tech like 5G, the Internet of Things, electric cars and more, the long-term upside is tremendous. Investors who get into the right stocks before the masses stand to see the greatest returns.



When you look into Technology Innovators, you’ll also gain access to our new Special Report, Electric Vehicles: Profiting from the Wave of the Future. It spotlights 6 tickers our experts believe could see massive gains in this fast-growing industry – including 3 little-known “upstarts” with the potential to become dominant players in the field.



Don't delay. Your chance to see the live trades in Technology Innovators and download the Special Report ends Sunday, April 11.



Look into Technology Innovators now >>



Good Investing,



Brian Bolan

Aggressive Growth Strategist



Brian Bolan is our aggressive growth expert and the editor of the Zacks Technology Innovators portfolio.

¹ The results listed above are not (or may not be) representative of the performance of all selections made by Zacks Investment Research's newsletter editors and may represent the partial close of a position.









Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.