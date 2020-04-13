Tech Players Forge Ahead in Coronavirus Fight: 4 Stocks to Buy

Technology and Internet companies, which have been under scrutiny of regulators for various issues including personal data privacy and security, have come forward to fight the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Their involvement in developing applications for contact tracing and handling fake news related to Covid-19 is commendable.

Taking another step forward, Alphabet, Inc.’s GOOGL Google and Apple, Inc. AAPL, on Apr 10, said that they will work together in developing contact tracing technology to help health authorities combat the coronavirus pandemic. The idea is to slow the spread of the infection by allowing users to opt into a system that will be able to catalogue other nearby phones.

<br />

Google, Apple to Come Together

Google and Apple on Friday said that they will allow mobile devices to exchange information via Bluetooth connections that will enable users to get alerts whenever they come in close proximity with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus. The technology is likely to be first available in mid-May in the form of software tools available to contact tracing apps approved by public health authorities.

The companies also said that the technology will not track the identity of users or their location but only collect data when a user’s phone has been in close proximity to a coronavirus patient. GPS data won’t be part of the project. Also, Apple and Google plan to build the technology directly into their operating system in the future so that users don’t have to download any app to begin logging nearby phones.

Tech Giants Rebuilding Image

Health technology experts have been saying that the involvement of Google and Apple would be a massive boost to their efforts to fight the pandemic. A number of other countries are making similar efforts to come up with contact tracing apps. However, contact tracing apps from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology haven’t tasted much success.

Other tech companies too have been making efforts to help the government fight COVID-19. Tech companies, which have often been held responsible for fake news and criticized for the way they handle personal data, are also trying to rebuild their image by curbing misinformation related to the spread of the virus. Facebook, Inc. FB said that it is working with Italy’s Facta, which will be analyzing content circulated on WhatsApp, including photos, video and audio. Twitter, Inc. TWTR has removed more than 1,100 misleading and potentially damaging tweets since Mar 18 after it announced a new guidance that bars content which could prove to be harmful.

Needless to say, technology and Internet companies have all of a sudden gained prominence given the effort they are putting in to help health authorities fight the pandemic.

Our Choices

Given the various initiatives that Internet and tech companies are taking amid the coronavirus outbreak

