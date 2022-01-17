Tech, miners drive Australian shares higher; Rio Tinto drops nearly 2%

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose in choppy trading on Tuesday, helped by technology stocks and miners, while the world's biggest iron ore producer Rio Tinto dropped after warning of softer iron ore shipments in 2022.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.3% at 7,439 points in early trade, after slipping 0.3% on Monday.

While a holiday in the United States made for thin trading, share markets globally were choppy on Monday. MKTS/GLOB

Back home, tech stocks .AXIJ rallied to the top of the benchmark on Tuesday, up as much as 1.2%. Buy now, pay later major Afterpay APT.AX gained 0.9%.

Miners .AXMM reversed course to rise in early trade, further aiding gains on the benchmark. The sub-index was up 0.5%, even as iron ore prices weakened. IRONORE/

Shares of Rio Tinto RIO.AX were down nearly 2% after it posted a 5.4% drop in its fourth-quarter iron ore shipments, partly hit by lower demand from top consumer China.

In contrast, global miner BHP Group BHP.AX was up 0.5%, ahead of its release of quarterly production figures on Wednesday.

Energy stocks .AXEJ were the biggest laggards, dropping 0.3% despite strong oil prices. O/R

Sector major Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX was down 0.4%, while major fuel supplier Ampol Ltd ALD.AX firmed 2.2%.

Ampol said on Tuesday its Lytton Refinery in Queensland is expected to deliver the highest profit for more than four years in its quarterly results.

The financial sub-index .AXFJ fell 0.2%, with Australia's top lenders National Australian Bank NAB.AX and Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX sliding about 0.4%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell over 0.2% to 12,780.17 points, after ending up 0.1% in Monday's session.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Savyata.mishra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.