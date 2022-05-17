Tech Market Sell-Off: 4 Stocks Down Big That Are Long-Term Holds

Today's video focuses on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). All four companies are down substantially from 52-week highs but have numerous growth opportunities. Here are some highlights.

Data centers continue to be vital customers for semiconductor companies, and spending doesn't seem to be slowing down. TSMC reported 55% year-over-year (YOY) revenue growth in its monthly revenue report for April 2022, and during its most recent earnings, its segment that deals with semiconductors for data centers grew 26% YOY and became its highest-revenue segment for the quarter.

Nvidia is another semiconductor company that provides solutions for data centers, as 42% of total revenue came from its data center solutions during its most recent earnings. Unfortunately, a dark cloud looms over Nvidia due to concerns about consumer spending decreasing, causing its stock price to drop over 45% from its 52-week high.

Crowdstrike is a cybersecurity company that continues to grow at impressive levels. In its most recent earnings report, on March 9, the company reported a 65% YOY increase in annual recurring revenue growth and that it continues to improve its cash flow from operations. Crowdstrike earnings are scheduled for June 2, after the market closes.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of May 16, 2022. The video was published on May 16, 2022.



