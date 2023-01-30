Tech Mahindra Q3 profit slides as expenses jump on macro challenges

Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

January 30, 2023 — 06:02 am EST

Written by Nallur Sethuraman for Reuters ->

Adds details

BENGALURU, Jan 30 (Reuters) - India's Tech Mahindra TEML.NS reported a fall in third-quarter profit on Monday, hurt by higher expenses and a subdued performance by its communications division.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 5.3% to 12.97 billion rupees ($159.15 million) for the quarter-ending Dec. 31, from 13.69 billion rupees a year earlier.

"We are witnessing moderation in growth, given the tough macroeconomic environment," CP Gurnani, chief executive officer said.

Large Indian IT service providers have reported a mixed bag of earnings so far as the pandemic-driven boom is slowly being replaced by tighter client spending due to growing fears of a recession.

Market leader Tata Consultancy Services Ltd TCS.NS missed profit estimates and flagged challenges in Europe, while no. 2 Infosys Ltd INFY.NS beat profit estimates and raised its annual revenue outlook thanks to a strong deal pipeline.

Companies had also flagged softness in the telecom segment, a key contributor for Tech Mahindra.

Revenue contribution from the communication, media and entertainment segment shrank to 39.8% during the quarter from 40.9% a year earlier.

Total expenses jumped nearly 25% to 122.02 billion rupees.

However, the Pune-based company's total deal wins rose to $795 million in the third quarter from $704 million a year earlier, pushing its revenue from operations 20% higher to 137.35 billion rupees.

Tech Mahindra shares closed up 0.6% on Monday. The stock fell fell 43.2% last year against theNifty IT's .NIFTYIT 26% fall.

($1 = 81.4950 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Janane Venkatraman)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.