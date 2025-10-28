Tech Mahindra, Crosscall Partner To Advance Enterprise Mobility In North America

(RTTNews) - Tech Mahindra (532755/TECHM) has partnered with European tech firm Crosscall to enhance enterprise mobility across North America.

The partnership will concentrate on device testing, certification, and AI and ML application development for the business-to-business and industrial sectors. Tech Mahindra will combine its digital solutions with Crosscall's rugged intelligent devices to improve safety, predictive maintenance, and real-time decision-making.

With the help of Quality One Wireless, the collaboration will hasten Crosscall's entry into the US market and spur innovation in connected ecosystems, focusing on sectors like manufacturing, telecommunications, and oil and gas.

TECHM closed Tuesday's trading at INR 1,447.30, down INR 15.65 or 1.07 percent on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

