Tech Is in Crisis Mode…and the Current Bear Market Will Make Examples of These 8 Stocks

Since the start of the year, the markets have been spiraling out of control, leaving millions of Americans and retirees concerned about where the markets are heading next. All the major indices — the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq — fell into correction territory, and then earlier this week, the tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped into a bear market.

If you’re wondering what to do now, you’re not alone. This is why I’ve decided to sit down with my InvestorPlace colleague, Eric Fry, to give you the answers and clarity you deserve. So, next Wednesday, March 16, at 4 p.m. ET, we’re holding our Tech Crisis 2022 event. If you’d like to join us, you can reserve your spot now by clicking here.

With that in mind, I’d like to share a special article with you from Eric on if we’re already in a bear market. I hope you enjoy it!

One of the most common questions I’ve received over the last few months is: “Will a severe bear market strike soon?”

My answer? It already has.

Although the S&P 500 index has not suffered a setback greater than 20% since the Covid-19-triggered washout of March 2020, many individual stocks and sectors have — including several of the subsectors that make up the S&P 500 itself.

To qualify as a bear market, an index or sector must fall at least 20% from a price peak. Based on that simple definition, the Nasdaq Composite officially entered bear-market territory on March 7, 2022.

Moreover, at this very moment, more than half of the stocks in the Nasdaq are languishing 40% or more below their peak levels of the last year.

That’s not what a bull market looks like.

And in truth, a good chunk of stocks will NOT survive this go-around.

Even ones you know and love (and possibly own).

In the current context, the stock market’s bearish interlude is not a surprise. Nor would it be a surprise if the market stays rocky over the coming weeks or even months, especially given inflation, the war in Ukraine, rising interest rates, soaring gas prices and all the other headline headwinds.

But you don’t have to be another statistic…

There’s another way.

At 4 p.m. EST on Wednesday, March 16, my colleague Louis Navellier and I will sit down for the first-ever Tech Crisis 2022 event. At that event, Louis and I will explain why the most powerful antidote to inflation and our other issues is not the Federal Reserve tinkering (or not) with interest rates… or any sort of action coming out of Washington, D.C.

If you’re interested, you can click here to reserve your spot right now. Once you sign up, you’ll receive our 8 Tech Stocks That Will Never Recover report, which catalogs a handful of stocks that won’t make it out alive from this downswing. (No. 7 might surprise you.)

Now, this email is the first briefing in a series of exclusive content you’ll get leading up to the event launch to ensure you’re as prepared as possible for what Louis and I will discuss.

So, tomorrow, I’m going to show you why a certain socioeconomic maelstrom in the making is set to draw a massive divide between a certain type of stocks… and, well, everything else.

As for the stocks that will come out on top? Let’s just say that some of my followers had the chance to see gains of 485% on one play in that space, 500% on another and a whopping 1,506% on one more…

I’ll reveal their names and how this all plays into the Tech Crisis tomorrow.

In the meantime, to learn more about the Tech Crisis 2022 event and get the brand-new 8 Tech Stocks That Will Never Recover report, simply click right here.

P.S. At the Tech Crisis 2022 event, Louis and I will also reveal two FREE stock picks (tickers included), so you really don’t want to miss out. Again, Tech Crisis 2022 is set for Wednesday, March 16, at 4 p.m. ET. You can sign up for the event here. I hope to see you there!

