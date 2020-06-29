World Markets

Tech investor Prosus reports full-year profit up 6.7%

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Prosus NV, one of the world's largest technology investors, on Monday said net profit for the year to March 31, 2020 rose a better than expected 6.7% to $3.82 billion, helped by strong growth at its biggest investment, Tencent.

AMSTERDAM, June 29 (Reuters) - Prosus NV PRX.AS, one of the world's largest technology investors, on Monday said net profit for the year to March 31, 2020 rose a better than expected 6.7% to $3.82 billion, helped by strong growth at its biggest investment, Tencent0700.HK.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast net profit of $3.57 billion.

Prosus, which listed in Amsterdam in September 2019, holds a 31% stake in Tencent worth $186 billion at current prices.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by David Goodman )

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5002;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular