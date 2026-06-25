Tech Investor Director Sells 1.65 Million Shares of Netskope. Is it Time to Sell?

Key Points

Arif Janmohamed sold 1.65 million shares for $15.1 million between June 12 and June 15, 2026.

This transaction represented all of Arif's Class A holdings, reducing direct and indirect Class A ownership to zero.

All shares were held and disposed of indirectly through Lightspeed Opportunity Fund, L.P.

Arif's Lightspeed fund retains 2,690,640 shares of Class B Common Stock (indirect), which can be converted into Class A shares

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Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) director Arif Janmohamed sold 1.65 million Class A shares owned by his Lightspeed Opportunity Fund, L.P., for a total transaction value of approximately $15.1 million, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

This cloud security provider, known for its unified platform, had Janmohamed as an independent director since 2023.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 1,650,000 Transaction value $15.1 million Post-transaction shares (indirect) 0 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$0

Transaction value based on the SEC Form 4 weighted-average purchase price ($9.15); after the transaction, Janmohamed Arif held zero Class A shares, so the post-transaction value was $0.00.

Key questions

What does the sale of 1,650,000 Class A shares represent in terms of Arif's total position?

The sale accounted for 100% of Janmohamed’s indirect Class A Common Stock holdings, fully offsetting the previously reported 1,650,000 share position held via Lightspeed Opportunity Fund, L.P.; no direct Class A shares were involved before or after the transaction.

The sale accounted for 100% of Janmohamed’s indirect Class A Common Stock holdings, fully offsetting the previously reported 1,650,000 share position held via Lightspeed Opportunity Fund, L.P.; no direct Class A shares were involved before or after the transaction. How was the transaction structured with respect to derivative and share class mechanics?

Each Class B Common Stock share was converted into one Class A Common Stock share immediately prior to the sale, reflecting a conversion-for-sale structure. The transaction affected only Class A shares.

Each Class B Common Stock share was converted into one Class A Common Stock share immediately prior to the sale, reflecting a conversion-for-sale structure. The transaction affected only Class A shares. What is the ongoing exposure to Netskope for Arif after this transaction?

While Janmohamed’s indirect Class A Common Stock position was reduced to zero, Lightspeed Opportunity Fund continues to hold 2,690,640 shares of Class B Common Stock which remain convertible to Class A shares and provide ongoing exposure to Netskope's equity upside.

While Janmohamed’s indirect Class A Common Stock position was reduced to zero, Lightspeed Opportunity Fund continues to hold 2,690,640 shares of Class B Common Stock which remain convertible to Class A shares and provide ongoing exposure to Netskope's equity upside. How does the transaction align with historical trading cadence and available capacity?

This is Janmohamed’s only open-market sale of Class A shares in the recent period, with the trade size reflecting the entirety of the indirect position; the transaction was capacity-driven rather than a change in cadence, as no Class A shares remain following the sale and conversion.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $3.66 billion Revenue (TTM) $752.85 million Net income (TTM) ($716.64 million) Price (as of market close June 15, 2026) $9.15

Company snapshot

Offers a unified cloud security platform, Netskope One, delivering advanced data protection, threat prevention, and secure access across SaaS, web, hybrid IT, and AI-driven environments.

Generates revenue through subscription-based licensing of its cloud security solutions and associated services, targeting organizations seeking comprehensive data and threat protection.

Serves enterprise customers and large organizations with complex cloud and hybrid infrastructure security requirements, primarily in regulated and data-sensitive industries.

Netskope is a leading cloud security provider specializing in integrated solutions for data protection and secure access across complex digital environments. The company leverages its scale and advanced technology to address the evolving security needs of enterprises operating in SaaS, web, and hybrid IT contexts. Netskope's unified platform and focus on threat prevention provide a competitive edge in securing modern workloads for large, security-conscious organizations.

What this transaction means for investors

It can be unnerving to see a director sell out his complete position. There are multiple reasons an insider may sell a company’s stock, and not all of them involve a bearish outlook on the stock. These reasons can include having to pay a large tax bill, diversifying one’s portfolio, or, in Janmohamed’s case, cashing out his Lightspeed Fund equity to start his own investment firm.

In light of this, Janmohamed’s sale shouldn’t be taken as a bullish or bearish vote, as the executive is raising funds for a new venture capital firm focused on AI and tech investments. The sale is almost certainly his financial stake in the Lightspeed fund for leading its investment into Netskope. The remaining Class B shares held by Lightspeed likely represent other Lightspeed partner shares or client assets.

Netskope held its initial public offering in September at $19. That the stock is trading roughly $10 lower today is a negative sign, and investors should consider that Janmohamed likely had a path to hold his Netskope shares had he really wished to. That said, the business is seen growing sales close to 25% this fiscal year and trimming its net loss. Janmohamed’s sale is a piece of information Netskope investors should weigh, but it is not a red alert to sell shares.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.