Kernel Group Holdings, a blank check company targeting technology infrastructure sectors, raised $265 million by offering 26.5 million units at $10. The company offered 1.5 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Director Mark Gross, who previously served as CEO of Supervalu and Co-President of C&S. He is joined by CFO and Director Rakesh Tondon and COO and Director Brett Northart, the co-founders of Le Tote where they previously served as CEO and President, respectively. Kernel Group plans to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the Commerce Enablement, Supply Chain, Logistics, and related Technology Infrastructure sectors, focusing on those with aggregate enterprise values greater than $1 billion.



Kernel Group Holdings plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol KRNLU. Citi acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Tech infrastructure SPAC Kernel Group Holdings prices upsized $265 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.