Tech, healthcare pull down Australian shares from mid-Aug highs

By Harshita Swaminathan

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares reversed course after reaching mid-August highs on Wednesday, as losses in the technology and healthcare sectors were too heavy to be offset by energy and mining stocks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO lost 0.32% to 7,565.8 by the close of trade, having firmed 0.4% earlier to hit its highest in nearly five months.

The tech sector .AXIJ lost 2.9% in its worst session in over two weeks, tracking the tech-heavy Nasdaq index .IXIC, which lost 1.3% overnight.

Mathan Somasundaram, the chief executive officer of Deep Data Analytics, attributed the Nasdaq's fall to rising bond yields ahead of the release of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting.

The Fed had said last month it would raise interest rates at least three times in 2022, which could result in capital outflows from high-risk, high-growth sectors such as tech.

Xero Ltd XRO.AX, Afterpay APT.AX and Wisetech Global WTC.AX led losses in the sector and on the benchmark, recording falls between 2.9% and 4%.

Buy now, pay later leader Afterpay and its smaller rivals Zip Co Z1P.AX and Tyro Payments TYR.AX, which fell 5.3% and 6.9% respectively, were also weighed down by brokerage Morgans' forecast of weak earnings for the sector.

Healthcare stocks .AXHJ fell 1.9%, led by a 2.8% drop in hearing device maker Cochlear COH.AX, while biotech major CSL CSL.AX shed 1.8%.

Meanwhile, mining .AXMM and energy .AXEJ stocks advanced 0.4% and 0.8%, respectively, on strong iron ore and crude prices. O/RIRONORE/

Oil prices rose overnight after OPEC+, an organisation of oil exporters, stuck to its plans to increase supply in February on forecasting only a mild impact on demand from Omicron, averting any last-minute surprises to the market. O/R

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed it first trading session of the year with a 0.9% rise at 13,150.38, its highest since late October 2021.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.