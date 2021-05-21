Markets

Tech group Solutions 30: in spat with accountants EY, may delist shares

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Technology services company Solutions 30, whose business practices have been criticised by hedge fund Muddy Waters, said on Friday it could de-list its shares and that accountants EY (Ernst & Young) had not signed off its accounts.

Solutions 30, which has corporate headquarters in Luxembourg and shares listed on the Paris stock market, added it was considering appointing new auditors.

"The group’s annual report will be published after receiving EY’s final audit report. As a result, the company is still unable to provide a precise timetable for the publication of this report," said Solutions 30 in a statement.

