Tech group Ledger completes new fundraising, valuing it at over $1.5 bln

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - French technology and digital company Ledger said on Thursday it completed a new $380 million fundraising round that gave it a valuation of more than $1.5 billion.

Ledger, headquartered in Paris, runs a platform called Ledger-Live which deals with cryptocurrencies.

Its latest Series C fundraising round was led by 10T Holdings, while other investors involved included Financiere Agache, a unit of Bernard Arnault, the French luxury goods billionaire who runs LVMH LVMH.PA.

"This Series C announcement marks the transition of Ledger from the leading digital asset security company to becoming the secure gateway to the entire digital asset ecosystem," Ledger’s CEO Pascal Gauthier said in a statement.

"This industry is fast becoming mainstream and reshaping the entire financial sector and beyond," added Gauthier.

