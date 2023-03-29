Tech group Atos says Airbus dropping offer for minority stake in its Evidian arm

Adds details from statement, background on talks and Atos

PARIS, March 29 (Reuters) - French technology and digital services company Atos ATOS.PA said on Wednesday Airbus AIR.PAhad decided not to make an offer for a minority stake in its soon-to-be spun-off division Evidian, sending its shares down more than 15%.

"Atos takes note of Airbus' decision to no longer pursue the discussions it initiated in February 2023, with respect to the potential acquisition of a minority stake of 29.9% in Evidian," Atos said in a statement.

At 10h40 GMT, Atos shares fell16.3% on the news, first reported by BFM TV.

Airbus, the world's largest planemaker, had said last month it was seeking to become the No. 1 investor Evidian, a deal that would have given it a say over the new entity, which regroups Atos' most coveted assets such as cybersecurity division BDS and supercomputers.

"Atos confirms it will, with Airbus, explore other options and pursue the work on the long-term strategic and technological partnership between Airbus and Evidian which has the potential to create significant value for both companies, with a view of submitting these for consideration to its Board of Directors," Atos said.

Atos, whose clients include France's administration and army, had pinned hopes on securing a much-needed investment from a European industrial group as it strives to carry out its split-up plan after a troubled period marked by a governance crisis, heavy losses and sharp stock price swings.

Airbus declined to comment further after Atos's statement.

