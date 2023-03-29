Tech group Atos says Airbus dropping offer for minority stake in its Evidian arm

PARIS, March 29 (Reuters) - French technology and digital services company Atos ATOS.PA said on Wednesday it had acknowledged Airbus' AIR.PA decision not to make an offer for Atos' minority stake of 29.9% in Evidian.

"Atos takes note of Airbus' decision to no longer pursue the discussions it initiated in February 2023, with respect to the potential acquisition of a minority stake of 29.9% in Evidian," Atos said in a statement.

At 10h40 GMT, Atos shares plummeted more than 15% on the news, first reported by BFM TV.

Airbus, the world's largest planemaker, had said last month it was seeking to become the No. 1 investor Evidian.

"Atos confirms it will, with Airbus, explore other options and pursue the work on the long-term strategic and technological partnership between Airbus and Evidian which has the potential to create significant value for both companies, with a view of submitting these for consideration to its Board of Directors," Atos said.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by GV De Clercq)

