Tech group Atos gets indicative offer from Airbus for minority stake in its Evidian arm

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

February 16, 2023 — 01:02 am EST

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - French technology and digital services company Atos ATOS.PA said on Thursday it had received an indicative offer from Airbus AIR.PA for Atos' minority stake of 29.9% in Evidian.

"Atos does not intend to grant any exclusivity to Airbus, and no assurances can be made that the parties will successfully negotiate and enter into a definitive set of agreements," Atos said in a statement.

