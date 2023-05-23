News & Insights

Tech group AOM's video licensing policy no longer in EU antitrust crosshairs

May 23, 2023 — 05:26 am EDT

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, May 23 (Reuters) - The Alliance for Open Media (AOM), whose members include Alphabet GOOGL.O unit Google, Amazon AMZN.O, Apple AAPL.O and Meta FB.O, on Tuesday dodged a possible fine after EU antitrust regulators closed an investigation into its video licensing policy.

The European Commission, which acts as the competition enforcer for the 27-country bloc, had been investigating alleged anti-competitive behaviour related to the licence terms of AOM's new standard software for streaming called AV1 since last year.

"The Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) welcomes the news that the European Commission has today closed its preliminary review of AOMedia's royalty-free licensing policy without further action," AOM said in a statement.

"Royalty-free licensing forms a foundational element for technological standards and the open internet, fostering innovation, choice and competition in the interests of businesses and consumers in the European Union and worldwide," it said.

The Commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

AV1 is an open, royalty-free video coding software designed for video transmission over the internet, and is used by Netflix NFLX.O and YouTube as well as Google Chrome and Firefox.

Other AOM members are Netflix, Broadcom AVGO.O, Cisco CSCO.O, Tencent 0700.HK, Intel INTC.O, Huawei HWT.UL, Mozilla, Samsung 005930.KS and Nvidia NVDA.O.

Companies face fines of as much as 10% of their global turnover for breaching EU antitrust rules.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Jason Neely)

