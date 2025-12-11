Tech Giants Unveil Major Investment Plans for India: ETFs in Focus

Amazon AMZN and Microsoft MSFT have announced a combined investment of $52.5 billion aimed at accelerating India’s AI and cloud ecosystem. The announcements highlight India’s growing importance as a global hub for advanced digital technologies.

Amazon Commits $35 Billion Investment by 2030

Amazon revealed that it plans to invest $35 billion in India by 2030 to drive AI-led digitization, and expand exports, per Reuters, as quoted on Yahoo Finance. Note that Amazon has invested $40 billion in India since 2010, and announced ???a $26 billion investment in 2023, per the above-mentioned source.

This new commitment cements Amazon’s position as one of the largest foreign investors in India. A significant portion of the fresh investment will be directed toward strengthening local cloud and AI infrastructure.

Microsoft Announces $17.5B to Boost India’s AI Ecosystem

Microsoft, also pledged $17.5 billion to boost India’s AI capabilities and cloud infrastructure, this week, by 2030. The investment includes expanding hyperscale infrastructure and embedding AI into national platforms, per CNBC. Microsoft pledged $3 billion in investments in January 2025. The new hyperscale cloud region in Hyderabad of India is scheduled to become operational by mid-2026.

Google to Spend $15 Billion on AI Data Center

In October, Alphabet GOOGL said that it is deepening its commitment to India with a massive $15 billion investment to build a new AI-focused data center, marking the company’s largest bet on the country to date, per Reuters.

India Emerges as a Global AI and Cloud Investment Hotspot

India’s appeal as an AI and cloud powerhouse has grown sharply in recent months. Intel recently entered inti a major collaboration with Tata Electronics as part of the latter’s $14 billion semiconductor manufacturing project. India is also accelerating efforts to build a domestic semiconductor industry, thanks to substantial government subsidies and multiple private and state-backed initiatives.

ETFs in Focus

Against this backdrop, investors can tap India-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) like VanEck Digital India ETF DGIN, iShares India 50 ETF INDY and Invesco India ETF PIN.





