Tech Giants Look to Curb AI's Energy Demands: The Kiplinger Letter

The rise of AI is pushing tech giants to find new ways to curb energy use. Firms like Alphabet and Microsoft have always strived for energy efficiency, but AI chips are extra power-hungry and will be unsustainable without big changes.

Cue new tools that help users reduce energy usage. Tools being developed by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) lower power needs with simple techniques, such as capping the amount of energy used by hardware.

The researchers have found that such tweaks don’t hinder the AI’s performance. Another idea is optimizing the mix of AI chips with traditional ones for efficiency. Though it could take a while, expect more energy transparency around AI. Users will eventually get an energy report along with their answers from ChatGPT, which signals a trend of large-scale AI.

According to an article by Scientific American, a continuation of the current trends in AI capacity and adoption is set to lead to NVIDIA, a leader in AI computing, shipping 1.5 million AI server units per year by 2027. These 1.5 million servers, running at full capacity, would consume at least 85.4 terawatt-hours of electricity annually — more than what many small countries use in a year.

