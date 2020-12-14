Tech giants could be fined 10% of turnover for breaching EU rules -EU source

Markets
BRUSSELS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Tech giants which control access and data to their platforms will face fines of up to 10% of their annual turnover for violations under draft EU rules to be announced on Tuesday, a person familiar with the matter said.

The proposed rules are likely to affect Amazon AMZN.O, Apple AAPL.O, Facebook FB.O and Alphabet GOOGL.O unit Google.

