TECH Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Bio-Techne Corporation TECH is set to release third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 7, before the opening bell.

The life science and diagnostic product maker posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 42 cents in the last reported quarter, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.5%. The company beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 5.37%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar).

Q3 Estimates for TECH

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bio-Techne’s revenues is pegged at $315.2 million, indicating an increase of 3.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS suggests a 6.3% year-over-year improvement to 51 cents.

Estimates for Bio-Techne’s fiscal third-quarter earnings have moved south 1.9% to 51 cents in the past 30 days.

Factors Influencing Bio-Techne's Fiscal Q3 Performance

Bio-Techne’s Protein Sciences segment is expected to have benefited from its protein analysis portfolio and GMP protein business in the fiscal third quarter. Within the segment, the cell and gene therapy vertical is likely to have showed continued traction, banking on strong performances of the company’s proteomic reagent and scalable workflow solutions.

Further, during the to-be-reported quarter, the company began the shipping of its Simple Western platform called Leo (a high-throughput automated western blot system, enabling the simultaneous analysis of up to 100 samples in a single three-hour run). Additionally, in the previous quarter, Bio-Techne expanded its geographic reach through two new distribution agreements. First, a partnership with Leader Life Sciences, followed by a distribution agreement with Medsantek to expand its presence in Turkey and Azerbaijan. These developments might have contributed to the top line in the fiscal third quarter.

TECH is expected to have witnessed improved stabilization from large pharma customers and an increase in ordering trends from biotech customers. The consensus estimate for Protein Sciences' fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $224.7 million, up 4.7% from the year-ago reported figure.

Within the Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment (previously referred to as the Diagnostics and Genomics segment), Bio-Techne is expected to have witnessed solid growth in the spatial biology vertical, banking on the strong adoption of the company’s new spatial biology instrument, COMET.

Meanwhile, the Precision Diagnostic Tools business is already in growth acceleration mode. Its unique and underpenetrated portfolio of products (including ExoDx prostate test and Asuragen kit business) continues to take market share. This trend is likely to have continued in the fiscal third quarter, banking on the ongoing traction and market adoption of this portfolio.

The company launched an expanded menu of human and mouse RNAscope in situ hybridization probes in the quarter under review. It did so to advance spatial biology research and the development of next-generation therapeutics and diagnostics.

Additionally, Bio-Techne’s Asuragen brand collaborated with Oxford Nanopore Technologies to launch the AmplideX Nanopore Carrier Plus Kit (a new genetic panel and supporting analysis software for carrier screening research). These developments are expected to have expanded the company’s business in the fiscal third quarter.

The consensus estimate for Diagnostics and Spatial Biology revenues is pegged at $92.5 million, up 5.7% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Model Unveils for TECH

Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, has a higher chance of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as you can see below.

Earnings ESP: Bio-Techne has an Earnings ESP of -2.71%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks Worth a Look

Here are some medical stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle:

Masimo MASI has an Earnings ESP of +0.64% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is expected to release first-quarter 2025 results on May 6.

MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.41%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter EPS implies a year-over-year increase of 61%.

Veeva Systems VEEV has an Earnings ESP of +0.17% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is expected to release first-quarter fiscal 2026 results shortly.

The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.92%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter EPS implies a year-over-year increase of 16%.

Hims & Hers Health HIMS has an Earnings ESP of +115.69% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2025 results on May 5, 2025.

HIMS’ earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 40.42%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hims & Hers Health’s first-quarter EPS suggests a year-over-year improvement of 180%.

