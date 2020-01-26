Tech Fourth Quarter Earnings In The Spotlight (AMD, AAPL, FB, MSFT, TSLA, AMZN)

Despite worries about global economic growth, fourth quarter earnings has started with a bang. And with tech earnings coming up this week, analysts are racing to raise estimates given the earnings beat trends we have seen so far.

Of the 15% of S&P 500 index companies that have reported Q4 results to this point, about 68% of those companies have delivered numbers that beat analysts’ consensus estimates. This figure is above average of 65% of companies outperforming their expectations dating back some twenty-six years. But on Friday optimism surrounding these positive earnings took a backseat to rising fears over the coronavirus’ impact on the global economy.

The CDC on Friday confirmed that a second U.S. case of the deadly coronavirus had been discovered, which sparked a selloff in the stock market. As investors sought safer assets, stocks on Friday slid to their lowest close in over a week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 170.36 points, or 0.6%, to close at 28,989.73. The S&P 500 index also was under pressure, losing 30 points or 0.8% to close at 3,295.47, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index declined 87.57 points or 0.93% to close 9,314.91.

For the week the Dow lost 1.2%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both fell about 1%. Even with Friday’s declines, stocks are still just 2% off their record highs, driven by the strength of the consumer. Recent bank earnings, which revealed solid loan growth and spending, underscored the the health of the U.S. consumer, which remains a strong catalyst for higher stock prices.

What’s more, strong Q4 earnings released this past week from Dow component Intel (INTC), which sparked an 8% rally in the stock, underscores the robust demand for chips to power data centers and an upswing in personal-computer shipments. This bodes well for the flurry of tech earnings that are set to announced this week, including several tech heavyweights. Here are the names to keep an eye on.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Jan. 28

Wall Street expects AMD to earn 31 cents per share on revenue of $2.11 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earning were 8 cents per share on $1.42 billion in revenue.

What to watch: Expectations are high for AMD, driven by better-than-expected results from its rival Intel. AMD shares have been on fire for much of the year, rising some 13% year to date, besting the 2.7% rise in the S&P 500 index. The stock’s popularity has been driven by several factors, namely the improving business conditions and its diverse range of products for growing markets. Investors are excited about, among other things, increased demand for graphic processor units (GPUs), which are widely adopted in industries such as automotive, gaming and blockchain.

Apple (AAPL) - Reports after the close, Tuesday, Jan. 28

Wall Street expects Apple to earn $4.54 per share on revenue of $88.43 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $4.18 per share on revenue of $84.31 billion.

What to watch: Aside from the 5G excitement in iPhones and services, along with anticipation of a strong holiday quarter, investors will want to hear bullish commentary about the company’s prospects in China — its second-largest market. Now that the trade war is somewhat amicable, concerns about supply chain disruptions should no longer be an issue. And how Apple guides for Q2 (and full year) will indicate how the management expects its devices, namely iPhone 11, to perform ahead of the 5G refresh cycle.

Facebook (FB) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Jan. 29

Wall Street expects Facebook to earn $2.53 per share on revenue of $20.88 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.38 per share on revenue of $16.91 billion.

What to watch: Facebook stock has gained almost 50% in the past year, and now trading at near all-time highs. Valuation concerns have emerged, sparking questions as to whether it still makes sense to bet on higher prices. The company has topped consensus earnings expectations in each of the past 16 quarters, underlying an exceptional execution track-record. The company’s user growth and engagement metrics are the main drivers of the stock, namely its monthly active users (MAU) and its average revenue per user (ARPU). On Wednesday both metrics will need to be higher to allay fears about valuation and affirm Facebook’s dominance in the realm of social media and digital advertising.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Jan. 29

Wall Street expects Microsoft to earn $1.32 per share on revenue of $35.68 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earning were $1.10 per share on $32.47 billion in revenue.

What to watch: The strength of Microsoft’s Commercial Cloud business has been, and will continue to be, the catalyst for the stock’s strong return over the past year (up 55%) and near all-time highs. The shares got a target boost from $163 to $192 by analysts at Raymond James who maintains a Strong Buy rating on Microsoft. "Our Microsoft checks were strong this quarter with the biggest improvement from resellers that were seeing an uptick in Office 365 E3 to E5 conversions, on increased interest in collaboration and integration of Microsoft Teams and from security including EMS, Azure Active Directory and Azure Sentinel,” noted the analyst. On Wednesday investors will want some evidence that Azure can continue to chip away at Amazon’s lead in the public cloud market.

Tesla (TSLA) - Reports after the close, Wednesday, Jan. 29

Wall Street expects Tesla to report a per-share loss of $1.72 on revenue of $7.02 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.93 per share on revenue of $7.23 billion.

What to watch: From its low of just seven months ago, shares of Tesla have skyrocketed by an astounding 220%. Investors are anticipating a highly profitable Q4, driven by better-than-expected Q4 deliveries data. As the market has applauded the company’s execution, Tesla has been rewarded with rising price targets, which has created apparent short squeezes, causing its opponents tons of financial pain. Can the stock continue to drive higher? On Wednesday the market will want updates on the company’s progress on several fronts, including construction and assembly capacity at Tesla’s Gigafactory in China, its progress on building a new Gigafactory in Germany, Model Y prospects, among other topics. To the extent these updates are favorable, combined with the possibility of increased profitability in 2020, Tesla stock won’t reverse course anytime soon.

Amazon (AMZN) - Reports after the close, Thursday, Jan. 30

Wall Street expects Amazon to earn $4.04 per share on revenue of $85.9 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $6.04 per share on revenue of $72.38 billion.

What to watch: The e-commerce and cloud computing giant, which saw its stock peak a year go, has traded in a tight range, bouncing between $1,800 to $2,000 over the past twelve months. During that span, Amazon stock has returned 14% compared with the S&P 500's 27%. The reason for the underperformance could be blamed on the loss market share in AWS, which is growing at a rate of 37% (down from mid 40%+) compared to Microsoft’s Azure which is growing at 59% with expanding margins. But this could be the quarter where the Amazon shares finally break above $2000 and stay there, driven by strong top line revenue growth (with acceleration) on Thursday combined with a solid EPS beat.

