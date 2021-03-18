Quiet Plus I Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Quiet Capital targeting the tech sector, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering.



The Seattle, WA-based company plans to raise $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Quiet Plus I Acquisition would command a market value of $313 million.



The company is led by Chairman Lee Linden and Vice Chairman Matthew Humphrey, co-founders and Managing Partners of tech venture firm Quiet Capital, and CEO Christopher Capozzi, a Partner and CFO of Quiet Capital. The company plans to leverage its management team's experience and target the tech sector, focusing on themes such as the digitization of healthcare, financial technology, and digital marketplaces, among others.



Quiet Plus I Acquisition was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol QPAAU. Credit Suisse is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Tech-focused venture firm's SPAC Quiet Plus I Acquisition files for a $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



