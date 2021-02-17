Tailwind Two Acquisition, a third blank check company formed by Casper CEO Philip Krim targeting a technology business, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Tailwind Two Acquisition would command a market value of $375 million.



The company is led by Chairman Philip Krim, who co-founded Casper (NYSE: CSPR) and has served as CEO since its 2013 inception; Co-CEO, CFO, and Director Matt Eby, who recently founded Seawall Capital and serves as Managing Partner; and Co-CEO and Director Chris Hollod, who founded venture firm Hollod Holdings and has been Managing Partner since its 2014 inception.



Tailwind Two Acquisition intends to focus within the high-growth technology and direct-to-consumer sectors. The group's previous SPAC, Tailwind Acquisition (TWND.U; +22% from $10 offer price), raised $300 million in September 2020. Philip Krim is also affiliated with another SPAC, Tailwind International Acquisition (TWNI.U), which filed in January 2021 to raise $250 million.



Tailwind Two Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE. It has not yet chosen a ticker (RC ticker: TTAU.RC). It filed confidentially on December 16, 2020. Jefferies is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Tech-focused SPAC Tailwind Two Acquisition files for a $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

