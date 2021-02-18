Soar Technology Acquisition, a blank check company targeting tech-enabled businesses, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Soar Technology Acquisition will command a market value of $313 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Jonathan Poulin, who founded family office JPK Capital Management in 2017 and serves as Managing Partner. Poulin also previously served as VP of Airbnb's global luxury business. He is joined by CFO Vicky Bathija, who has worked at JPK Capital since 2020 and also formerly served as Head of Hospitality for Airbnb's luxury division. Soar Technology Acquisition intends to target a tech-enabled, scalable growth company that benefits from secular tailwinds, has a competitive market position, attractive unit economics, and a proven management team.



Soar Technology Acquisition was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol FLYA.U. J.P. Morgan and RBC Capital Markets are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Tech-focused SPAC Soar Technology Acquisition files for a $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.