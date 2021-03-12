FirstMark Acquisition II, the second blank check company formed by FirstMark Capital targeting technology, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fifth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, FirstMark Acquisition II would command a market value of $250 million.



The company is led by CEO and Director Richard Heitzmann and Chairman and President Amish Jani, who co-founded venture firm FirstMark Capital in 2008 and serve as Partners. The group's previous SPAC, FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (FMAC.U; +10% from %10 offer price), raised $360 million in October of last year. FirstMark Acquisition II intends to focus its search on target businesses in the technology industry.



FirstMark Acquisition II was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the NYSE. The company has not yet chosen a ticker (RC ticker: FMIIU.RC). Credit Suisse is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Tech-focused SPAC FirstMark Acquisition II files for a $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

