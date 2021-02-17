Alpha Partners Technology Merger, a blank check company targeting technology, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Alpha Partners Technology Merger will command a market value of $321 million.



The company is led by CEO and Director Matt Krna, who currently serves as a Venture Partner at Alpha Partners and is the Founder and Managing Partner of Ladera Venture Partners; CFO Sean O'Brien, who is a Venture Partner of Operations at Alpha Partners and the Co-Founder of Vreeland Asset Management; and Chairman Michael Ryan, who co-founded Bullet Point Network in 2017 and serves as CEO. Alpha Partners Technology Merger plans to identify, merge with, and partner with a technology business that will exhibit sustained, long-term growth and value creation.



Alpha Partners Technology Merger was founded in 2021 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol APTMU. Citi and Morgan Stanley are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Tech-focused SPAC Alpha Partners Technology Merger files for a $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



