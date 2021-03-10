Vector Acquisition II, the second blank check company formed by Vector Capital targeting the tech industry, raised $450 million by offering 45 million shares at $10. The company offered 5 million more shares than anticipated. Vector Acquisition II removed warrants from its offering earlier this month and will now be offering common shares only.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Alex Slusky, founder of of Vector Capital and former leader of the technology equity practice at Ziff Brothers Investments, and President David Fishman, a Partner and Head of the Investment Team at Vector Capital. The group's previous SPAC, Vector Acquisition (VACQ; +23% from $10 offer price), recently raised $300 million in September 2020 and is pending an acquisition of Rocket Lab. Vector Acquisition II plans to leverage its management team's experience to target the technology and technology-enabled services sectors.



Vector Acquisition II plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol VAQC. Deutsche Bank and BofA Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Tech-focused private equity firm's SPAC Vector Acquisition II prices upsized $450 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

