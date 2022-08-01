US Markets
SLAC

Tech firm W3BCLOUD to go public via $1.25 billion SPAC deal

Contributor
Manya Saini Reuters
Published

Technology firm W3BCLOUD said on Monday it would go public in the United States by merging with blank-check firm Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in a deal that values the combined company at $1.25 billion including debt. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni) ((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;)) nL4N2ZD2CK

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Technology firm W3BCLOUD said on Monday it would go public in the United States by merging with blank-check firm Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I SLAC.N in a deal that values the combined company at $1.25 billion including debt.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SLAC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular