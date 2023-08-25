News & Insights

Tech firm Klaviyo reveals revenue rise ahead of US IPO

August 25, 2023 — 01:10 pm EDT

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Klaviyo's revenue rose 51% for the recent quarter, the data and marketing automation company disclosed in its paperwork for a U.S. initial public offering (IPO) submitted on Friday.

The filing comes when investor interest in IPOs has renewed as a flurry of deals hit the United States and European markets, which have over the last year seen many high-profile startups shelve their listing plans due to market volatility.

Other high profile names testing the IPO market include SoftBank Group-backed chip designer Arm and grocery delivery app Instacart.

Klaviyo did not disclose the size, timetable or other details of the offering at the time.

Reuters reported earlier that Klaviyo was planning a U.S. float as soon as this year, targeting to raise at least $750 million in the listing. It raised $320 million in its last funding round in 2021, which gave it a pre-money valuation of $9.15 billion.

The company reported revenue of $164.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, compared with $109 million a year earlier.

Founded in 2012, Klaviyo helps store and analyze data for e-commerce brands that enables them to send out personalized marketing emails and messages to potential customers.

Klaviyo has more than 100,000 paying customers in over 80 countries, its website showed.

Shares of the company are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "KVYO."

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup are acting as joint bookrunners of the offering, the company said in its filing.

